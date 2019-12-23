|
Viola Constance (Marot) Goodrich
Hinesburg - Viola Constance (Marot) Goodrich, 95 passed away peacefully at the Arbors in Shelburne. Born in Providence, RI, Vi was the youngest of twelve children and all of whom predeceased her. She met Maurice Goodrich while visiting her sister Evelyn Mitchell in Hinesburg. Maurice and Viola were married on August 2, 1947, and resided in Hinesburg, Lexington MA and Manchester NH until they retired and returned back to Hinesburg. They are survived by two daughters Karen Goodrich of Hinesburg and Patricia and her husband Michael Poulin of Richmond. Vi had three grandchildren, Roberta Francis and husband Matthew of Hinesburg, Michael Barboza and wife Sara of Alva FL, and Joseph Goodrich and wife Holly of Nottingham England. Vi is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Emily Barboza of Alva FL, Abigail and Logan Francis of Hinesburg and Jackson Goodrich of Nottingham England.
Viola enjoyed visiting with friends especially Mona and June Giroux, and with her family. She also enjoyed time spent on their summer home on Lake Iriquois. Viola was predeceased by her husband of 53 years and her grandson Joseph Goodrich.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Monday December 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park in South Burlington.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the Hinesburg Fire Department or to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019