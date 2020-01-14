|
|
Viola D. Kohn
Burlington - Viola Drooz Kohn, 97, beloved wife of Julius Kohn, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Ethan Allen Residence.
Viola was born in Albany, New York on June 18, 1922 to Ida and Louis Drooz. She was confirmed at Nott Terrace Synagogue in Schenectady. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. Seeking to continue her education at Skidmore College in Saratoga, she was asked at her interview about her religion and deemed admissible with the suggestion that given that the quota of Jewish incoming students was full, she attend as a "special" student and reapply in one year, to which she and Ida said "let's get out of here." She opted to try a Junior College and attended Marjorie Webster in Washington DC, a small private institution offering liberal arts classes and technical education to women, some of whom were also holding jobs while studying, though many others were quite wealthy. Viola was able to attend for one year, living with her married sister Ethel. She specialized in Art History, Art, and Interior Design. She had a wonderful social life, pledged a sorority, and, as evidenced by the ticket stubs from an Army-Navy Football game and the beautiful gowns made by her mother that she saved, enjoyed dances at Union College and Annapolis. Her memories of that time were vivid, for example of the fires around the Japanese Embassy as documents were being destroyed the day before Pearl Harbor. With World War II, she found employment in the drafting department at General Electric in Schenectady, rendering technical drawings from designs produced by the engineering departments. She made drawings of the "B" series of fighters and for Julius, an MIT trained mechanical engineer, the gyro stabilizing ordinance unit for the B29. Julius smiled at her one day and she "liked that smile." Their first date was at Tanglewood for a Boston Symphony performance. They were married in 1943.
As Julius's career developed, Viola made beautiful homes for the growing family in Schenectady, New Jersey, and finally, Burlington. Vi found her calling as an advocate and force for good. She was a staunch member of Hadassah, the Jewish women's service group. When she was struck by breast cancer, she formed a support group, mentoring a mix of young and older women. She was always up on current events and found her voice on Jack Barry's talk radio program. As a mother she was our strongest advocate - woe to anyone who denied us half a grade in phys ed or credits toward graduation.
Julius passed in 2008 and Mom carried on, first at Shelburne Bay Senior Community and finally at Ethan Allen. She always loved music, had a trained operatic voice and to the end loved singing Rogers and Hammerstein songs and holiday carols. She loved her grand-dogs, the latest being Koliboli and Una. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Ethan Allen (some of whom relocated from Shelburne Bay) and, our friends Fran Greenberg, Marion Valley and others who were drawn to Vi and her stories - we're thinking of you, Ushi. Survivors include Jon Kohn (husband of Abigail McGowan and father of Zachary Aiden) and Linda Kohn (wife of James Anderson).
A service of remembrance will be held on January 20 at 10 am at Temple Sinai, 500 Swift St., S. Burlington.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020