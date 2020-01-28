Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
(802) 453-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Bedell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola R. Bedell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola R. Bedell Obituary
Viola R. Bedell

Bristol - Viola R. Bedell, 82, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

She was born October 21, 1937 in Burlington, the daughter of James and Ruth Martin Brown.

Predeceased by her husband Ellis Bedell in 2002.

Viola is survived by seven children Peggy, Paul, Penny, Phillip, Pernell, Patsy and Patrick; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a sister Shirley; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, February 1st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -