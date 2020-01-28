|
Viola R. Bedell
Bristol - Viola R. Bedell, 82, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born October 21, 1937 in Burlington, the daughter of James and Ruth Martin Brown.
Predeceased by her husband Ellis Bedell in 2002.
Viola is survived by seven children Peggy, Paul, Penny, Phillip, Pernell, Patsy and Patrick; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a sister Shirley; several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, February 1st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020