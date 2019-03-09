|
|
Violet King Ploof
Williston, VT - Violet King Ploof, age 71, of Williston Vermont, earned her angel wings on March 6, 2019. Violet was born to Lillian and (the late) Wilfred King on June 8, 1947. She had a fiery spirit that taught others the importance of being courageous, strong and to reach for their dreams. She was loved by so many. Violet is predeceased by her son, Calvin Ploof III ("CJ" Ploof) and brother Butch King. She is survived by her loving husband Patrick Ploof; mother, Lillian; beloved daughter Virginia; son-in-law Kevin Grace, and the absolute joys of her life, her grandchildren: Summer and Cade Grace. Additionally, Violet is survived by her brothers Larry, Ronny and Danny King and her sister, Lillian Irish.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 24, 2019 at the St. John's Club in
Burlington from 12:00-4:00 pm. In the words of Violet, "1,000 angels…over and out!" Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, VT 05401 Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019