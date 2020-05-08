|
Virginai C. "Tootie" Peck
Milton - Virginia C. (Plankey) Peck, 87, of Milton, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Virginia (Tootie) was born in Burlington to Frank and Leona Plankey on July 1, 1932. She graduated from Cathedral High School. She married Earl Mitchell on February 19, 1955 in Burlington, VT. She married her second husband, Lyman E. Peck on June 5, 1971. She worked at General Electric, Rosetti Brothers and Winooski IGA. Virginia stopped working outside the home when her first grandchild was born. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren as well as children of family friends. She volunteered many years running bingo at Saint Francis Xavier School and Rice Memorial High School. In her retirement years Tootie enjoyed volunteering at RSVP in Burlington.
Although she had many interests, playing bingo and cards with family and friends gave her much joy. She enjoyed puzzles, as well as crocheting and quilting baby blankets for family and friends. She felt her family was her greatest asset and instilled strength and love of family in her children and grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Leona Plankey; her first husband, Earl Mitchell and her second husband Lyman Peck; her brothers, Frank Jr., George, Raymond & Louis; her sisters Marie Begnoche and Agnes Ross; two of her brother-in-laws Romeo Begnoche and Joseph White; her niece Janice Palmer and great nephew Chad Palmer.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Robin Riley and her husband Stacey of Williston; her son Michael Mitchell and his wife Michelle of Essex; her daughter Patricia Brunelle and her husband Todd of Milton; her sister Judith White; her brother-in-law Carl Ross; and sister-in-law Cecile Plankey.
Virginia is also survived by her grandchildren - Rachel Maher, Adam Hazel, Nicholas Riley, Joshua Mitchell and his wife Nicole, Jessica Mitchell, Dustin Brunelle and Talia Brunelle, as well as her great granddaughter Emma Maher and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at The McClure Miller Respite House for taking such wonderful care of Tootie in the final months of her life. We would also like to thank the residents at Elm Place in Milton where she resided the past three years, they were like an extended family.
Due to COVID 19 guidelines funeral service and Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask that any donations be directed to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020