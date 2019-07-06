Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Park Cemetery
So. Burlington, VT
Virginia Ann "Ginny" Couturier


1929 - 2019
Virginia Ann "Ginny" Couturier Obituary
Virginia Ann "Ginny" Couturier

Bolton - Virginia Ann "Ginny" Couturier, 90, of Bolton, VT passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Whitefield, NH on April 20, 1929 the daughter of the late William and Hazel Cliche. She graduated from Whitefield High School. She worked at Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream for many years until her retirement in 2003.

Ginny is survived by her three children Virginia "Ginny" Beane and husband Louis of Colchester, Edward Couturier, Sr. of Bolton, William Couturier of Essex Junction; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; her brother Valmore Cliche of Lancaster, NH; and her sisters-in-law Albina Ingerson and Trudy Cliche. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Eddy J. Couturier, her siblings Ina, William, Richard, and James, and by her daughter-in-law Dorene Couturier.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Resurrection Park Cemetery, So. Burlington. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 6, 2019
