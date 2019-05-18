|
|
Virginia (Bugbee) Benoit
So. Burlington - Virginia Hope Benoit passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday, May 12, 2019 due to complications from Diabetes.
She was born on June 26, 1925 in Milford NH, the daughter of Harold Max & Elsie (Goodale) Bugbee. Ginny spent most of her childhood and all of her adult life in Vermont. She was an avid crafter and a devout animal lover who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Ernest L. Benoit and five siblings. She is survived by her daughters & spouses: Cheryl & Denis Gagnon of Sebastian, FL and Chrissy Benoit & husband, Kevin of VT: grandchildren: Nicholas Gagnon of FL and Brian & his wife, Mya Gagnon of Maryland; her siblings and spouses: William & Pearl Bugbee of Graniteville, VT, June & Edward Morrison of San Diego, CA and Eleanor & Bruce Pulsifer of FL.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 11am in the First Baptist Church, St. Paul St., Burlington with interment following immediately in Ressurection Park, So Burlington.
Donations in Ginny's memory may be made to the ASPCA online or mail to: ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127. Donations may also be made to your local shelter or animal rescue.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 18, 2019