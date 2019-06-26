|
|
Virginia D. Edney
- - Virginia Delia Edney departed peacefully on June 21th, 2019.
Born to Franklin and Alice (St. Peirre) Chandler on July 12, 1950, Virginia was a vibrant, loving soul with a brilliant smile and a warm heart. A true people person, Ginny was a friend to everyone, always the first to lend a hand in times of need. She enjoyed the little things in life, from listening to her favorite country music artists and watching Hallmark movies with her dog to playing the spoons and dancing in the living room. And how she loved to sing! Her beautiful voice graced many ears throughout her life and will always be remembered fondly. She loved animals and nature, often driving around the countryside simply to enjoy the scenery on a nice day.
Throughout her life, Virginia held many positions from personal caregiver to retail and secretarial roles. She was most proud, however, of her certificate in Human Services, her LNA certificate and the time she spent in the Burlington Citizen's Police Academy and VT State Guard. Her purpose in life was to care for people, which she did better than anyone.
Of all of her accomplishments, Virginia's largest was selflessly raising her four children. Family was the light of her life and she cherished every moment with her kids and grandkids, celebrating every accomplishment large or small with great enthusiasm. Virginia is survived by her children Debbie McGrath; Brian McGrath and wife Amy; Susan McGrath and husband Brian; and George McGrath and partner Dureen; her grandchildren Justin Lawrence; Justin Purvis; Stephanie, Darien, Daniel, Gregory, Brian, and Julieanne McGrath; Patricia Allen, Brach and Harlee Bissonette; several great-grandchildren and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, 8 siblings, her special friend, Tom Fleming and the love of her life, Dennis Edney. Arrangements and memorial service will be handled by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. Burlington. on Thursday, June 27 at 1:00p.m. interment will be on Tuesday July 2nd at 11:00 a.m. in Vermont Veteran's Cemetery in Randolph.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 26, 2019