Virginia "Ginny" Hanker
Essex Junction - Virginia "Ginny" Hanker, 88, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1930, the daughter of Olin Stewart and Dorothy (Leavens) Bryce, Sr. Ginny graduated from Cambridge High School. On July 4, 1951 she married George Hanker who predeceased her in 1994.
Ginny enjoyed gardening, making donuts and baked beans, and was an avid Boston Celtics fan.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Ladouceur and her husband Richard of Jericho and her son Danny Hanker and his wife Stephanie of Essex Junction; 3 grandchildren Cara Ladouceur, Darren Ladouceur and his wife Kim, and Maddison Hanker; 6 siblings Carol, Lucille, Esther, Olin, Jr., James, and Richard. She was predeceased by two sons David and Dale, and her sister Glenna Mcgowan.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. A spring interment will be in the Underhill Flats Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Vermont , 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
The family would like to thank Biata Hospice, the VNA, and the wonderful staff at Birchwood Nursing Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019