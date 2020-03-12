Services
Virginia Hillary, known by her friends as Ginny and by her great-grandchildren as GG, passed away on March 5, 2020, at the age of 95. Born in Moline, Ill., Virginia and husband Leroy left the Midwest nearly four decades ago to live near family in Vermont. Virginia will be remembered as a doting great-grandmother, a lover of jigsaw puzzles, and an enthusiast for all things Swedish.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Haddock), Sally (Hillary), and Mike (Hillary), her sister Ruth (Nuss), extended family, and dear friends. In keeping with Virginia's wishes, a small memorial service with family and loved ones will take place in early spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolances
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
