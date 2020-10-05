Virginia Perkins
Cary - Virginia Perkins died in her home at Carolina Preserve in Cary, North Carolina on October 1, 2020, after a brave extended battle with cancer.
Ginny was born in Dobbs Ferry, NY on July 30, 1944 to Harry and Virginia Waldemar. She was raised in Ardsley, NY with her siblings, Elizabeth Finger, Kenneth Waldemar, and Ralph Waldemar who lovingly referred to her as Gingy. She attended the NY State Teachers College at Potsdam where she earned a BA in Education, minoring in music, later obtaining a Master's in Education. In Potsdam she met Richard Perkins, her husband of 54 years.
In 1969 Ginny and Dick drove their convertible sports cars to Vermont. They built a home in Underhill, where they lived for 40 years. They welcomed three daughters and transitioned to family life with a station wagon. Her vocation for educating children spanned Ginny's adult life. While pausing her career to raise small children, she volunteered at Water's Memorial Library, the Harvest Market, and the Girl Scouts. Countless children enjoyed her dramatic rendition of "Caps for Sale" during story hour. An active member of the community, Ginny belonged to the United Methodist Church, numerous social clubs, and volunteer organizations. She returned to teaching elementary school in Chittenden County, retiring from Summit Street School in 2010.
Retirement prompted a move to Cary, NC, where Ginny and Dick quickly became part of a vibrant and supportive community. Ginny was passionate about quilting, ventured into tap dancing, and joined a choral group as well as numerous other activities where she could spread her joy and creativity. Their travel adventures included road trips across the US visiting friends and relatives, many national parks, as well as journeys to at least 20 countries in Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean. Ginny and Dick arranged family vacations to the Colorado mountains, NC's Outer Banks, and Disneyworld where she lavished her grandchildren, Anya, Eve, and Sam with love.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Perkins and her three siblings. Her daughters and their spouses include Susan Perkins and Oscar Cordova of Virgina; Ann and Andrew Paradis of Utah; and Marie and Josh Engstrom of Washington State. Ginny had three grandchildren: Anya Paradis and Eve and Sam Engstrom. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews and many cherished friendships, many spanning decades.
Per Ginny's request, there will be no formal funeral services. A celebration will be held at a future time of safe gathering. The family would like to thank friends and relatives for all of their love, kindness, and support.
If you would like to make a donation in Ginny's memory, please consider donating to YWCA Vermont Camp Hochelaga at https://ywcavt.org/give/
