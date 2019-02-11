|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Vivian Thatcher Patterson
April 28 1925 - February 11 2014
Many days have past
since you lived your last
At times you feel so close
And never very far
Deep within my heart you forever are.
The bond that we built is still so very bright
Memories and thoughts of you
help me see the light.
Your life, Your love, all you overcame
The inspiration you have been forever will remain.
So dearly loved and missed by family and friends .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 11, 2019