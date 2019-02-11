Resources
Vivian Thatcher Patterson

In Loving Memory Of

Vivian Thatcher Patterson

April 28 1925 - February 11 2014

Many days have past

since you lived your last

At times you feel so close

And never very far

Deep within my heart you forever are.

The bond that we built is still so very bright

Memories and thoughts of you

help me see the light.

Your life, Your love, all you overcame

The inspiration you have been forever will remain.

So dearly loved and missed by family and friends .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 11, 2019
