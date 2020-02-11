|
|
In Loving Memory of
Vivian Thatcher Patterson
4/28/1925 - 2/11/2014
Words cannot tell all you mean to us
The person you were
That oh so special touch
The way your eyes twinkled
The ways you made us laugh
The hours spent sharing the lessons of the past
The many little joys your presence always brought
The life lessons, so skillfully taught
Seeing beauty all around us
Making sure happiness found us
You'll always be with us as we travel on
Without you here on earth
But in a realm beyond
Where our hearts know yours
And keep you close and dear
Our memories of you
Forever bright and clear
Lovingly Missed by Family & Friends
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 11, 2020