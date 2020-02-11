Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Thatcher Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Thatcher Patterson In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Vivian Thatcher Patterson

4/28/1925 - 2/11/2014



Words cannot tell all you mean to us

The person you were

That oh so special touch

The way your eyes twinkled

The ways you made us laugh

The hours spent sharing the lessons of the past

The many little joys your presence always brought

The life lessons, so skillfully taught

Seeing beauty all around us

Making sure happiness found us

You'll always be with us as we travel on

Without you here on earth

But in a realm beyond

Where our hearts know yours

And keep you close and dear

Our memories of you

Forever bright and clear

Lovingly Missed by Family & Friends
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -