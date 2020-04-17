|
|
W. David Pricer
Charlotte, VT - David Pricer was born July 22, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa, the only son of Wilbur Ray Pricer and Mary Elizabeth Pricer. After graduating from North Plainfield High School in New Jersey he enrolled in a combined education plan earning BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from MIT and an AB degree in Physics from Middlebury College, all in 1959. In the spring of 1964, he proposed marriage to Nancy Loizeaux on RCA's observation roof in New York City. Her answer was so soft he could barely hear it. They were wed October 10, 1964. From this marriage came four children: Douglas Carl, who married Cheri Stead, Amy Elizabeth, who wed Jim Montalto, Timothy James, who married Krystal Sewell, and Edward Drew, who wed Lauren Johnson, and five grandchildren: Zoë Montalto, Frederick Montalto, Elise Pricer, Timothy Pricer, and Holly Pricer. All of whom are grateful for the lessons of kindness, happiness and love he taught through example.
He was employed 40 years at various positions in IBM including Manager of Advance Circuit Technology at IBM's Essex Junction plant. Through his work at IBM he was granted 125 U.S. patents, as either inventor or co-inventor. In 1993 he was elected to the IBM Academy of Technology. He was grateful to his employer for its support in allowing him to also pursue additional professional activities. These include: Chairman of the IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference, Editor of the IEEE Journal of Solid-State Circuits, Chair of the Solid-State Circuits Council, and Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Vermont. In 1978 he was elected Fellow in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers "for contributions to the development of computer memory technology." In 2000 he was awarded the IEEE Third Millennium Medal for services to his professional society. Following his years at IBM, he worked an additional eleven years as a consultant.
David and Nancy have long been active in protestant churches in the Hudson and Champlain Valleys, most recently in Charlotte Congregational Church UCC, serving in various roles, perhaps being best remembered as a caring teacher in the Church's school.
David was also a railroad enthusiast, a hobby he fell in love with as a young child and pursued for the rest of his life. Many of his vacations with Nancy involved a train museum, train rides, and the occasional visit to train hobby shops across the nation. He spent years building model railroads, the most recent, Manchester & Wild River, sprawled across his basement, and encompassed small towns, train stations, a bus depot, rivers, and mountains. He shared his passion with his community, fellow hobbyists, children, adults, and his grandkids, for whom he built stepstools so they could reach the controllers and watch the trains wind through his detailed and imaginative landscapes.
Beyond family, work, and his trains, Dave also loved his vegetable garden, and could always be counted on as someone who would help or find a solution from managing the community garden plots to fixing whatever was broken at his church. Whether he was Dave, Dad, Granddad, or Uncle Dave he will be remembered as a thoughtful advisor, as caring and patient with an understated humor, and for his deep love of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Charlotte Congregational Church UCC (www.charlotteucc.org/giving) or the Boy Scouts of America (www.donations.scouting.org).
Arrangements in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020