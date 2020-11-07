W. Harry McCarthy
W. Harry McCarthy age 91 of Exeter, New Hampshire and Quechee, Vermont died on November 4, 2020. Born in Burlington, Vermont on August 14, 1929 he was the son of Madeleine and Harry McCarthy Sr. He grew up in Burlington and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947 and the University of Vermont in 1951 having played basketball at both schools. Following graduation he married his college sweetheart, Beth Lohr and after serving two years as an infantry lieutenant during the Korean War he began a 33-year career with Mobil Oil Company in 1954. He retired from the company in 1987 and moved to Quechee, Vermont. Harry's work with Mobil was interesting and varied. In addition to several assignments at company headquarters in New York, he and Beth lived in Tokyo, Japan, Melbourne, Australia and Istanbul, Turkey. They changed residences on 24 occasions and in the process saw much of the world. He served as President of the Jefferson County NY Junior Chamber of Commerce while in Watertown and was a Trustee of the Quechee Lakes Landowner's Association for over four years in the early 1990's. He was also a member of the Board of Overseers of Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital for many years. He had a great sense of humor and loved to sing. He often performed with local groups in Quechee and was a cantor for several years at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic church in Woodstock, Vermont. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the many friendships made on the Quechee golf courses. Harry is survived by Beth, his wife of 68 years, his daughter Deborah Nelson of Quechee, Vermont, son Gary of Hermosa Beach California, five grandchildren of whom he was so proud; Alex and Tim Nelson, Whit, Andrew and Kelly McCarthy and a great grandchild Olivia Nelson. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Harry's name may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-822-6344.