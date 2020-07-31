W. James Walford
East Fairfield - W. James Walford, 78, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 following a short bout with esophageal cancer. Jim was born on June 26, 1943 in Washington, DC, the son of George and Frances (Aikens) Walford.
Jim graduated from Edinboro University in 1966, where he met his future, and beloved wife of 52 years, Deborah Wright. Lovers of the land, and starting teaching careers, Jim and Debbie moved to, and fell in love with, Vermont in 1968. They made that move in the most Vermont way possible - by living in the ranger's cabin on top of Mount Mansfield. He always believed that this cut a few years off the requisite 30 years a flatlander.
Jim started his teaching career at the Albert D. Lawton Middle School, where he taught math for over 20 years to both grateful, and perhaps a bit apprehensive students. Jim adored Vermont and considered himself a "local". You could often find him in his happiest of places, fly fishing and tying flies. Jim loved and remembered his and Debbie's most favorite fishing camp, Meshaw Falls in the French River area of Ontario, regularly. Meshaw, and the friends made there, date back to Debbie's childhood and became an annual expedition later in life with extended family, friends, and their two sons, always the highlight of the year. Constantly looking for ways to be helpful to his community Jim was a member of the local native plants' society, town clean-up organizations, parks and green space planning committees, as well as Vermont Fish & Wildlife Conservation Society. Perhaps what gave Jim the most pride and fulfillment were his years as a volunteer fireman for the Town of Fairfax. Expressing these years as some of the best years of his life. He was characterized by those who knew him best as an "Old Cuss" in the best of ways
While being a fan of keeping to himself, Jim much preferred a babbling brook over a busy street and unobstructed view over city life. However, to those who knew Jim for many years or new friends, they all would tell you he was happiest making people laugh, being useful to his friends, family and neighbors, all while being the first to say; "come back soon for a visit".
He is survived by his 102 year-old mother, Frances of Meadville PA, his sister Mary Lee Musiek of Melbourne, FL, his son Dylan Walford and his wife Kathleen Walford Kelly of Charlotte, VT, his son Graeme Walford and his fiancé Jenn Caswell of Cambridge, VT. He is also survived by his 2 beloved grandchildren Elaina Walford and Miles Walford.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Deborah on December 16, 2017 and his father.
At Jim's request, there will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Jim's family asks that in leu of flowers, condolences and gifts that you enjoy each other just a bit more and if that means covering an entire piece (or 3) of pie with whipped cream - well that would truly be honoring Jim Walford.