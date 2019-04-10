|
Walter A . Larson Jr.
Shelburne - Walter A. Larson Jr. passed in his home on April 8, 2019 in Shelburne, VT surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.Walter was born on March 6, 1940 in New York, New York to his parents Walter and Ruth Larson. Walter served nobly in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962.
Walter married his lifelong love and best friend, Peggy LaCroix, on July 31, 1965; they cherished each day together for 53 years, and had two sons, Brian and Todd. He was self-employed as a local contractor for 25 years, and his many impressive construction projects can be seen throughout the Burlington area. He then worked for 10 years for the US Postal Service. During his retirement, he enjoyed warm winters in Florida playing golf, and during the summers he enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the family beach on Lake Champlain in Charlotte, VT.
Walter ("Uncle Junior") was a friend to all, and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Peggy Larson, son and daughter-in-law Todd and Pam Larson and grandson Brian Larson of New Haven VT, his sisters Peggy O'Conner, Jenny Larson and husband Bernie Gevry, brothers, Robert and wife Yolande Larson and Tom and wife Kris Larson and many other family members, friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by his son Brian.
Walter's life will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be done in Walter's name to a .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019