Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter A. Larson Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter A. Larson Jr. Obituary
Walter A . Larson Jr.

Shelburne - Walter A. Larson Jr. passed in his home on April 8, 2019 in Shelburne, VT surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.Walter was born on March 6, 1940 in New York, New York to his parents Walter and Ruth Larson. Walter served nobly in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962.

Walter married his lifelong love and best friend, Peggy LaCroix, on July 31, 1965; they cherished each day together for 53 years, and had two sons, Brian and Todd. He was self-employed as a local contractor for 25 years, and his many impressive construction projects can be seen throughout the Burlington area. He then worked for 10 years for the US Postal Service. During his retirement, he enjoyed warm winters in Florida playing golf, and during the summers he enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the family beach on Lake Champlain in Charlotte, VT.

Walter ("Uncle Junior") was a friend to all, and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Peggy Larson, son and daughter-in-law Todd and Pam Larson and grandson Brian Larson of New Haven VT, his sisters Peggy O'Conner, Jenny Larson and husband Bernie Gevry, brothers, Robert and wife Yolande Larson and Tom and wife Kris Larson and many other family members, friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by his son Brian.

Walter's life will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be done in Walter's name to a .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.