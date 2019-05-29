Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Williston - Walter Bosma of Williston passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 53-years, Betty, his children Lisa Klinck and Mark Bosma, their spouses, and seven grandchildren. A celebration of life with a luncheon to follow will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Holy Family Church Parish Hall, 28 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction. For a full obituary visit corbinandpalmer.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 29, 2019
