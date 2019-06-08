|
|
Walter "Walt" Bourdeau
South Burlington - Walter "Walt" Bourdeau, 89, of South Burlington passed away on May 9, 2019.
He was born in New York City in March 1930. Grew up in Burlington. The son of Charlotte and Leo Bourdeau. He is a graduate of Cathedral High School, class of 1949. After high school he joined the Army and was stationed overseas. In July of 1951, he married Beatrice ( who preceded him ).
He was employed with Lane Pree for over 40 years. When he retired he became an avid golfer at Cedar Knoll Country Club during the summer and bowled on the Senior League during the winter. He excelled at both sports winning various awards.
He is survived by his daughter Janice and her children, Travis and Hannah; son, Jason and his children, Jay and Austin; sister-in- law Liz Price; niece, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, in-laws, brother-in- laws, Lon and Dan, and son-in-law David.
Many thanks to Dr. Joseph Haddock and the staff at UVM Medical Center for the many hours of care.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Walt's life will be held on June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church, South Burlington, with a burial to follow at Resurrection Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 8, 2019