Dr. Walter D. Foucher
Walter D. Foucher, Ph.D., "Bud," of Clinton Corners, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020.
Bud was born in Bennington, Vermont on August 4, 1936, to Walter and Katherine (Whitman) Foucher.
He was an honor graduate of Bennington High School, received his B.A. cum laude from St. Michael's college in 1958, His Master of Science in Physical Chemistry from the University of Vermont in 1959 and his Ph.D. in Physical Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Florida in 1962.
Bud worked for Texaco/Chevron for 34 years. He was a Research Chemist in the Texaco Research and Development labs, was promoted to head of worldwide Product Research and Development for all of Texaco's labs, and finished his career as Manager of Human Resources. He retired from Texaco in 1996.
Bud held many patents, and developed improved motor oils which Texaco brought to market under their famous Havoline brand.
He was a Professional Ski Instructor through the PSIA organization, teaching at Mt. Snow in Wilmington, Vt.
Bud is survived by his partner Mary Ellen Moore of Clinton Corners, NY, two sons from his former wife Linda Reilly: Paul (Amy) of Austin, Texas, and Marc (Ampy) of East Setauket, NY; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Diane Leary of Burlington, VT; brother Thomas (Carla) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephews.
His ashes were interred in Park Lawn Cemetery, Bennington, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 466, Lyme, CT 06371, and/or to Lymedisease.org
and/or to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
.