|
|
Walter E. Stewart
Burlington - Walter E. Stewart, 81, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away on February 6, 2020.
He was a graduate of Clarkson University and retired from IBM.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Field) Stewart, son Ronald Stewart, granddaughter Morgan Huskey and grandson Cody Stewart. Walter was predeceased by his son Justin Stewart in 2003.
Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Messages of condolence may be directed to website www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020