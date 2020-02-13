Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter E. Stewart Obituary
Walter E. Stewart

Burlington - Walter E. Stewart, 81, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away on February 6, 2020.

He was a graduate of Clarkson University and retired from IBM.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Field) Stewart, son Ronald Stewart, granddaughter Morgan Huskey and grandson Cody Stewart. Walter was predeceased by his son Justin Stewart in 2003.

Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Messages of condolence may be directed to website www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -