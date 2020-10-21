Warren Lynn Thompson
Shelburne - Warren Lynn Thompson, formerly of Shelburne, Vermont, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Cecile Mayer Thompson, his daughter Judith May (Rob) of Tahoma, CA and sons William Thompson (Susan) of Grand Isle, VT and John Thompson (Daniela) of Lafayette, CA. Two children preceded him in death, Deborah Lynn and Stephen Kehl. He leaves behind grandchildren Laura May, Chris May, Kristen Thompson, Anika Thompson and Kristina Thompson and his brother N. David Thompson as well as a multitude of devoted friends and acquaintances.
A pioneer in his field, Warren shepherded a small Burlington, Vermont insurance and real estate company to premier status among independently owned businesses, building a national reputation for specialty insurance programs and becoming one of the first licensed Captive Management firms in Vermont. He was a mentor and role model to many and was thrilled to work alongside his son Bill for a number of years prior to his retirement.
Warren lived a full, rich life with admirable spirit through some very challenging times. He was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and friend. His sense of humor and true appreciation for people endeared him to all.
There is no service planned at his request. In these difficult times please consider a memorial donation made to the charity of your choice
.