Warren Noyes
Moretown - Warren A. Noyes - 86, passed away in the comfort of his home and family on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born in Lynn, MA on February 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Frank and Beatrice (Roby) Noyes. On March 6, 1954, Warren married the former Mary L. Kenyon in Waitsfield.
Entombment will take place in Graves Cemetery in North Duxbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe Street, Waterbury, VT 05676.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019