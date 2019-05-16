Services
Warren Noyes
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Waterbury, VT
Warren Noyes Obituary
Warren Noyes

Moretown - Warren A. Noyes - 86, passed away in the comfort of his home and family on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born in Lynn, MA on February 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Frank and Beatrice (Roby) Noyes. On March 6, 1954, Warren married the former Mary L. Kenyon in Waitsfield.

Funeral services will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. Friends may call at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m. Entombment will take place in Graves Cemetery in North Duxbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe Street, Waterbury, VT 05676. To send online condolences and to read a more complete please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019
