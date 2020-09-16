Wayne Anthony Murphy
St Albans - Wayne Anthony Murphy, 61 of St Albans VT passed away on September 13th at home. He was born on March 16th, 1959, the son of John J Murphy Sr and Pauline (Belair) Murphy. He grew up in Granby MA and So. Burlington, VT. After graduating high school, he worked for IBM, in Burlington VT until his retirement. Wayne was a very engaging man who made many long-standing friends that shared his interests in music, riding motorcycles, ATV's, boating on Lake Chaplain, time at the caboose hunting lodge, and going to concerts. One of his favorites concerts was Pink Floyd. In his later years he enjoyed Turner Classic movies and listening to his favorite music. He is survived by his daughter Hannah, his bother John J Murphy Jr and wife Joanne of Westfield MA, His sister Valenda and her husband Roger Morrissette of Nashua N.H. and brother James F Murphy and wife Ellie of Holyoke MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Bayada Hospice, 354 Mt View Dr, Suite 304, Colchester VT 05446 and Hope Lodge
-American Cancer Society
, 237 East Avenue, Burlington VT 05401. Private services will be held in the Firtion Adams Funeral Home and Burial is open for all to attend at the St. Jerome Cemetery at 11 AM on Saturday September 19th. Firtionadams.com