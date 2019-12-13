|
Wayne F. Spear
Wayne F. Spear was born March 9, 1935 to Everett and Matilda Spear of Chelsea, VT. He was the youngest of four children. His siblings and their spouses have all pre-deceased him (brother Roger and Jenny), (brother Merlin and Nancy), (sister Reba and George). He is survived by his son Timothy and his wife Christina of Burlington, VT and his son Thomas and his wife Mary of Lewiston, ME. Many nieces and nephews survive him as well. Wayne was 84 years old.
After moving to Burlington Wayne met and married Beverly Hatch, the love of his life, in 1964. Mom pre-deceased Dad in November 2003. Dad lived a full active life. He served in the US Army for 2 years in his younger days, and after several general jobs made his career at IBM in the Maintenance Dept for over 20 years. Wayne was a 32 Degree active Mason, belonging to Ethan Allen Lodge #72; as well as a member of Burlington Cellarsavers. Dad also enjoyed camping with his friends and family, as well as hunting and fishing. He taught us many important lessons, some more by example than by words. He worked hard to provide for his family, while also enjoying times of rest and relaxation.
Dad was very involved in Masonic activities throughout his life. We have fond memories of the family activities we enjoyed together that went along with Dad's Masonic service.
Dad and Mom raised their two children in faith at the First United Methodist Church in Burlington, VT.
Sadly, in his later years, he suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. He was still active, but just in a different way. Thankfully, he enjoyed his active life until just a few days before his death.
We are impressed that our Dad, who was raised on a small family farm in the small town of Chelsea, made such a big impression on those around him. While he had only a high school education, he had practical wisdom. It showed during his years at IBM - several times he received incentives for suggestions that improved the maintenance program in his department.
We wish to thank Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex, VT for making Dad ( and Ann, his companion for the last 15 years ) part of their family. It is very rewarding to us to know that Dad was very involved with his new community even when his Alzheimer's was continuing to take its toll.
We are also thankful to the Bayada Hospice care team. They were extremely helpful during the last week of Dad's life.
While we cannot adequately convey who our Dad was in just a few words, we hope our efforts to do so have helped to give you a small glimpse of the man we fondly call "Dad".
Donations may be made in Wayne's name to a local animal shelter, the local Humane Society, or the local Masonic Lodge of your choice.
Visiting hours were held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Stephen Gregory and Son, 472 Meadowland Dr, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019