Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
30 School Street
Milton, VT
View Map
1948 - 2019
Wayne McDonald Sr. Obituary
Wayne McDonald, Sr

Supply, NC - Wayne J. McDonlad Sr. age 71 of Supply, NC died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 1st in Swanton, VT with his family present. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Dorothy B McDonald of Supply, NC, three daughters, Tina Limoge and husband Kenny of Swanton, VT. Chasity McDonald of Essex Jct., VT Bettyann Robinson and husband Stephen of NC and a son Wayne J McDonald Jr. and his wife Desiree of Supply, NC. He is also survived by a sister, Lynn Whitehouse of Shallotte, NC, a brother Roy McDonald and wife Christine of Essex Jct., VT, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother Gertrude McDonald, his daughter Crystal McDonald and a grandson, Wayne Patrick Limoge.

Wayne was known by those who knew him to be a man full of great love, an easy smile and infectious laughter. He was the type of man that could brighten the darkest of times and keep you smiling. He loved riding motorcycles and being adventurous but his mischievous side would shine just as bright as his wild side in perfect unison.

Wayne was born in Colchester, VT on June 26, 1948. A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1pm at 30 School Street in Milton, VT. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with final expenses as the loss was sudden and unexpected. Please speak either Tina Limoge or Bettyann Robinson with any questions concerns, or donations.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
