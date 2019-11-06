|
Wayne Nelson Cyr
Wayne Nelson Cyr passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3rd at the age of 79.
Wayne is survived by his children, Vicki Cyr-Miller and her husband Wade of Milton, Vt., Lisa Shangraw and husband Ronald of Milton, VT., Lori Bodensen and husband Keith of Georgia, VT.
Wayne is also survived by his sister, Pauline Root of Duluth, GA and his brother Norman Cyr and wife Louise of Milton, VT. He also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wayne was predeceased by his brother Jack Cyr of So. Burlington, VT and his sister Geraldine Fleury of Ocala, Fl.
Wayne was born on March 1st, 1940 in Burlington, VT. to Lee Cyr and Bertha Cyr. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1960 and enlisted in the US Navy Reserve in 1957.
In his younger years, Wayne enjoyed bowling, water skiing, woodworking, and was an excellent pool player; he was very gifted at anything he took up. Wayne was also known as "Willy" by his friends at the Moose Club in Winooski where he was a member for many years.
Wayne and his brother Norman worked together for their father, Lee Cyr, in Burlington where they built many houses together. Later, Wayne went on to build homes on his own.
Prior to his passing, Wayne resided in Swanton, VT at Giordano Manor, where he made many new friends and enjoyed homecooked meals.
The family wishes to thank Roxanne Ladabouche for her kindess to and care of Wayne during his stay at Giordano.
Cremation took place on November 4th and a private ceremony will be held in the Spring.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019