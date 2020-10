Wayne RosbergJeffersonville - Wayne Scot Rosberg, 66, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with his wife by his side. Visiting hours will be private. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the family lot in Jeffersonville Village Cemetery with Reverend Devon Thomas offering prayers. Masks and social distancing will be required. We also invite you to visit awrfh.com to view more information and share your memories