Weldon M. VanHorn

Weldon M. VanHorn Obituary
Weldon M. Van Horn

Huntington - Weldon M. Van Horn, 86, of Huntington, VT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, St. Albans, VT. At Weldon's request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral services. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at a future date and at the convenience of the family. For a complete obituary, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
