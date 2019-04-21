|
Stowe - Wendall M. Mansfield, 85, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at The Manor in Morrisville. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stowe Community Church. Interment will follow in the West Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. at the church until the beginning of the funeral service. The Stowe Fire Department will host a reception following the interment. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019