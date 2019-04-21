Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Stowe Community Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stowe Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendall Mansfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendall M. Mansfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wendall M. Mansfield Obituary
Wendall M. Mansfield

Stowe - Wendall M. Mansfield, 85, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at The Manor in Morrisville. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stowe Community Church. Interment will follow in the West Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. at the church until the beginning of the funeral service. The Stowe Fire Department will host a reception following the interment. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.