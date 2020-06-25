Wendell Gile
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell Gile

Pleasant Grove, UT - Wendell "Skip" Gile, 80, of Pleasant Grove, UT passed away on Friday, June 19th, due to complications from cancer and cancer treatment. Please view his complete obituary online at perkinsparker.com and enter condolences on andersonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
03:30 - 04:30 PM
Pleasant Grove 1st ward  chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Pleasant Grove 1st ward chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home - Waterbury
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Donna Storti
Family
June 25, 2020
I am going to miss my big brother! He is now in the arms of the Lord Jesus and out of pain from dealing with cancer for the past several years. We have been separated, geographically, for many years but, in between the family gatherings, we have been fortunate to have social media and phone calls to stay in touch. I was able to Facetime with Skip the day before he passed and I will be forever thankful, that the last words we spoke to each other were "I Love You." Rest in Peace, dear brother!
David Gile
Brother
June 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lu-Ann (Grow) Mashia
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Skips passing. Sending love to all of his family. Wishing you all peace during this time!
Susan Eurich-McDonald
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved