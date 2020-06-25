Wendell Gile
Pleasant Grove, UT - Wendell "Skip" Gile, 80, of Pleasant Grove, UT passed away on Friday, June 19th, due to complications from cancer and cancer treatment. Please view his complete obituary online at perkinsparker.com and enter condolences on andersonmortuary.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.