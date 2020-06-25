I am going to miss my big brother! He is now in the arms of the Lord Jesus and out of pain from dealing with cancer for the past several years. We have been separated, geographically, for many years but, in between the family gatherings, we have been fortunate to have social media and phone calls to stay in touch. I was able to Facetime with Skip the day before he passed and I will be forever thankful, that the last words we spoke to each other were "I Love You." Rest in Peace, dear brother!

David Gile

Brother