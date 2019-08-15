Services
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave.
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spears Funeral Home
96 Dickinson Ave.
Enosburg Falls, VT
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Richford First Baptist Church
33 School Street
Richford, VT
Wendell Linus Fortier Sr.


1920 - 2019
Wendell Linus Fortier Sr. Obituary
Wendell Linus Fortier Sr.

Richford - Wendell Linus Fortier Sr., age 98, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 with his family by his side at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A service of celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Richford First Baptist Church, 33 School Street, Richford, VT. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
