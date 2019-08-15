|
|
Wendell Linus Fortier Sr.
Richford - Wendell Linus Fortier Sr., age 98, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 with his family by his side at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
A service of celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Richford First Baptist Church, 33 School Street, Richford, VT. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019