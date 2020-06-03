Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer
Bradenton, FL - Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer passed away on May 9th, 2020, just minutes before Mother's Day in Bradenton, Florida. For a full obituary, please visit https://www.brownandsonsfuneral.com/obituary/wendy-oppenheimer
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.