Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer

Bradenton, FL - Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer passed away on May 9th, 2020, just minutes before Mother's Day in Bradenton, Florida. For a full obituary, please visit https://www.brownandsonsfuneral.com/obituary/wendy-oppenheimer




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Jess, Libby and Elsa, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom.She was such a kind and beautiful person . I am glad I had the chance to know her ! Sending love and prayers to you all at this most difficult time .
Maureen Bissonette
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved