Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer
Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer

Bradenton, FL - Wendy Dale (Werthamer) Oppenheimer passed away on May 9th, 2020, just minutes before Mother's Day in Bradenton, Florida. For a full obituary, please visit https://www.brownandsonsfuneral.com/obituary/wendy-oppenheimer




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Jess, Libby and Elsa, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom.She was such a kind and beautiful person . I am glad I had the chance to know her ! Sending love and prayers to you all at this most difficult time .
Maureen Bissonette
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
I only just met Wendy a few years ago and new we would be good friends. Loved sharing stories about growing up with only sisters for siblings. And love of reading good books. Etc.....
Janet DeBiasio
Friend
June 2, 2020
Wendy was a woman of open hearted ness and grace. It was a privilege and a delight to be her friend. Sending light for healing to Bob and all their children and grandchildren. Love, Linda
Linda Barufaldi
Friend
