Wendy Elenor (Casavant) Lambert
The family of Wendy Elenor (Casavant) Lambert wishes to offer public thanks to all who've given us comfort in the wake of her sudden death in a hit-and-run accident on April 30, 2020. Though the pandemic prevents us from gathering together in our grief to honor her with a proper funeral, we've been graced by a magnificent outpouring of support and sympathy. These acts of love and kindness have helped ease our unimaginable pain and have truly made all the difference to our broken hearts.
On the terrible day of her death, the local siblings of Wendy's husband, Mike Lambert, and their families drove to his house in Highgate and gathered on the lawn at a social distance to keep vigil. Soon after, friends and family organized not one, but two, car parades by the house as we stood outside and received their loving words of sympathy and care. While not a traditional wake or funeral procession, these immediate acts were much needed and deeply appreciated ways for people to pay their respects, and we are forever grateful for them.
We've also heard from friends and family across the country who've held us in their thoughts and prayers. And, although that phrase "thoughts and prayers" has sadly become almost a cliché, we embrace the power of prayer and heartfelt goodwill that has reached us across the miles and held us in this time of profound sorrow. The hundreds of cards, flowers, and gifts of food that we've received have also been tangible reminders of the goodness in this world. Finally, charitable donations in Wendy's honor and the makeshift memorial at the site of the accident help us know that even as time marches on, Wendy isn't forgotten by the larger community and her legacy will live on.
There is no making this right. Nothing can bring Wendy back to us. Getting over her sudden, tragic death seems impossible; but because of our faith in God and the support of family and friends, we believe we can learn to carry this loss as we move forward with Wendy forever in our hearts, if not by our sides. Thanks to all who've helped us hold onto this belief, and to all who will continue to help us uphold Wendy's memory.
In grief and gratitude,
Mike Lambert
Cecile Casavant
Shane, Heidi & Willa Rey Conger
Kyle Conger & Lori Papineau
Nicholas Lambert
Kristina, Adam & Kilian Bosworth
Isaac Lambert, Hilarie Santiago, and Joanna & Knox Lambert Santiago
Brian & Kathleen Casavant
Nena & Rick Melvin
Matthew Casavant
Allison Fagga
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020