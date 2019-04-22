|
|
Wesley E. Howard
Essex Junction - Wesley E Howard, age 87, died at home with family by his side in Essex Junction VT, Friday, April 19.
He was a devoted husband to Lois Howard who preceded him in death in 2007. Every night since her death ended with him saying "Goodnight ma, I love you" to her picture before turning out the light. Wes was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. He was a proud marine corps veteran of the Korean War who was liked by virtually everyone who met him and loved by all who were fortunate enough to really know him. In his final weeks, his greatest joy was playing with his great-granddaughter, Serena.
He is survived by his son Tim Howard, grandchildren Duke & Rhiannon Howard, great-granddaughter Serena Wells, brother Ken and Norma Howard, sister Lynn and Bob Schwering, sister Nancy Wendler, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, April 27 at Grace United Methodist church in Essex followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Interment will take place at a future date at Ft Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019