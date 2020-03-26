|
|
Wilfred J. Wheel
Williston - Wilfred (Willie) Wheel, 94, of Williston, VT, passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2020, at UVMMC with his daughter Brenda by his side.
He was born in Burlington on February 2nd, 1926, the son of Arthur and Rose (Therrien) Wheel. Willie was proud of the fact that he worked beside his mother in the Woolen Mills before going off to serve his country during WWII. He was a member of VFW Post 782.
For many years, Willie worked as a receiver for Saiger foods and later retired from Burlington Food Service.
Anyone who knows Willie, knows that he was a life-long, die-hard Boston Red Sox fan.
Willie is survived by, his daughter Brenda and Craig Hamlin of Essex Jct.; his brother Richard Wheel of South Burlington; 13 grandchildren - Rebecca, Brian, Craig, Sarah, Erika, Dyllan, Emily, Zachary, Alianna, Natasha, Erin, Matthew, Brianna; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special bartender/friend Mary and Steve; and his friends at Eagle Crest.
Willie was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy in 2003; his daughter Nancy Chastenay; and granddaughter Lisa Merchant; his brothers Clifford, Norman, Leonard, Ralph; and sisters Paulita and Rita.
A graveside service will be held Friday March 27th at 11 am at Resurrection Park with Military Honors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Willie's life will be held at a later date. The family has set up a webcast so you may join the ceremony via the internet. Please use this link:
https://tinyurl.com/ruoyw84
Thank you to Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home for the extra support of the family during this time.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020