Wilfred "Willie" LaFountain
Fabius NY - Wilfred "Willie" A. LaFountain, resident of Fabius NY, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at the age of 81, after a brief stay at Van Duyn Nursing Home in Syracuse NY .
Willie was born on March 30, 1938 in Burlington, VT to Omer and Thelma LaFountain. After High School he entered the Navy in 1955. Upon his honorable discharge in 1963, he worked for Greyhound Lines as a bus driver and for himself and others as a carpenter, builder, draftsman and foreman until retirement.
Willie was an entertainer at heart. He sang and played bass guitar in the band The Twilighters which later became the Nitebeats. They played on Central NY's Channel 9's Bud Ballou's Dance Party Show in the 60's and performed at colleges in NY and VT, the Burlington War Memorial, and clubs in between. Willie loved golf and during his retirement years played on a senior's league. He was best known for his smile, his laugh and his humor. He was a man of faith, very friendly, caring, giving and genuine.
Willie is survived by his wife of 14 years Alice C. LaFountain; his children Wendy LaFountaine, Steven LaFountaine, Cindy Vivlamore and Shane LaFountain; stepchildren Theresa Nabozny and Mark Berry; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Caron and Mary Dion and spouse Pete, Brother, Paul LaFountaine and spouse Nancy; a special Brother in law, Denny Coty and Sister in law, Mary Gilbert; numerous nieces and nephews and additional family members. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Juanita, and his brothers Homer, Francis, Harry, Ames, Donald and Frank.
The family will have private services at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019