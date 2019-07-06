Services
Waterville Union Church
37 Church St
Waterville, VT 05492
(802) 644-6670
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Waterville Union Church
37 Church St
Waterville, VT
Burial
Following Services
Belvidere Center Cemetery
Willard Earle Dezotelle Sr.


1930 - 2019
Willard Earle Dezotelle, Sr.

Waterville - Willard Earle Dezotelle, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, supported by the love and care of his four sons and their families.

Willard was born on July 28, 1930.

Willard is survived by his four sons - Willard "Pete" Dezotelle, Jr., Dan Dezotelle, Doug Dezotelle, and Randy Dezotelle, their spouses and families, a brother, a half-sister, and a half-brother.

Willard was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Delia, as well as one sister and two brothers.

A memorial service for Willard will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m. at the Waterville Union Church, 37 Church St., Waterville, VT. Burial will take place at Belvidere Center Cemetery following the service. A reception will take place at the Waterville Union Church fellowship hall below the chapel following the burial. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 6, 2019
