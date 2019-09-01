|
|
Willard Goodrich Moultroup
Sun Lakes, AZ - Willard Goodrich Moultroup "Bill" 83, passed away peacefully at home, August 10th, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born August 19, 1935 in Burlington, Vermont to Reta Goodrich and Clyde Moultroup. In 1954, Bill married Diana Hebert and moved to MA where they were blessed with 3 children. The family moved to AZ in 1975. Bill was a Union heavy equipment engineer/crane operator until his retirement in 2000. He then became a Sun Lakes Security Patrol officer until 2018.
Bill is survived by his wife Diana Hebert of 64 years, his daughter Deborah "Debbie" Buck-Monroe (Cal), son Willard Raymond "Billie" Moultroup (Liz), daughter Karen Cutlip (Glenn), granddaughters: Kristin, Heather, Shawn and Brittany, grandson Shane, 9 great-grandsons, brother Henry Moultroup (Charlotte), many extended family members and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his sister Claire Woodard and grandson Ryan Buck.
Bill's greatest love was his family. He had an exceptional work ethic and took pride in doing any job well. He had a "green thumb" and found joy in hunting, golfing and bingo. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019