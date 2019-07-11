|
|
William A. Anthony
Hinesburg - William Anthony, 87 of Hinesburg passed away July 10, 2019 at the University Medical Center in Burlington.
Visiting Hours will take place Saturday July 13, 2019 from 10:00 until 12:00 (noon) at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 (noon) at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hinesburg Village Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Burlington Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 11, 2019