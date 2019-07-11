Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Anthony

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Anthony Obituary
William A. Anthony

Hinesburg - William Anthony, 87 of Hinesburg passed away July 10, 2019 at the University Medical Center in Burlington.

Visiting Hours will take place Saturday July 13, 2019 from 10:00 until 12:00 (noon) at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 (noon) at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hinesburg Village Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Burlington Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now