William A. Dumas

William A. Dumas Obituary
William A. Dumas

Burlington, - William A. Dumas, Burlington, VT passed away on May 17, 2020 at UVM Medical Center.

William was retired from Saint Michael's College where he was master locksmith. He was a devoted lifelong member of St. Joseph Cathedral.

He is survived by his sisters Peg Dumas and Patricia Dumas of Burlington; stepdaughter Lea Koch of Illinois; step grandsons Seth and Ben Koch and niece Jennifer Dumas Hall and nephew Joel Hall.

William was predeceased by his wife Pamela Dumas.

We would like to thank the nurses and doctors of UVM Medical Center for their caring and compassion.

Private interment will take place at a future date.

In the care of Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 18 to May 20, 2020
