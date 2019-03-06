|
William Alfred Dingerson
Grand Isle - Dr. William Alfred Dingerson Rochester, NY and Grand Isle, VT died of natural causes at age 92 in the early morning hours of March 1, 2019 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. His son, Scott, and daughter, Ann, along with his son-in-law, Kevin Corkery were with him the evening before and conveyed their love.
William (Bill) Dingerson was born in Burlington, VT in 1926 to German immigrant, Louis Dingerson and Irish immigrant, Anna Willis.
Bill spent his high school summers helping to maintain the Long Trail, the nation's oldest long-distance hiking trail that runs from the Canadian border through Vermont to the Massachusetts line. Bill often told stories of his days with the Green Mountain Club, carrying iron stoves up the steep trails to new cabins that he helped build during the 1930s. He was an "end-to-ender" on the Long Trail, having completed the entire 272 mile length with his best friend, John Twitchell, over several summers.
After high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Antietam between 1944 and 1945. The carrier disembarked from San Diego in May 1945 and arrived in Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of Oahu in June. The crew was stationed in Hawaii on August 6th when the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and on August 9th, when a second bomb destroyed the city of Nagasaki. Three days later, the Antietam and her crew were directed to set sale for the western Pacific. But the Japanese surrender was announced three days later, ending the War. The carrier continued on to Guam, Okinawa and China to offer support to U.S. troops.
During his service, Bill sent scores of letters home to his sister and parents. These letters were recently found and organized by his niece, Louise Johnson Murphy, and his grandchildren and presented to him in several volumes at Christmas 2017. He loved reading them.
After the war, Bill enrolled at the University of Vermont in 1946, where he met Jean Arnold Ritchie. After graduating from UVM in 1950, he married Jean in 1952, went on to receive his doctorate in dentistry at Temple University in Philadelphia, and then received his degree in orthodontics at the University of Illinois in 1956.
Seeking to establish an orthodontics practice in a lively, growing city, Bill and Jean moved to Rochester, New York in 1956 at the encouragement of Dr. Leo Pfeiffer, with whom he shared a practice for many years. When Dr. Pfeiffer retired, Dr. Dingerson continued his own practice well into his 70s before retiring.
Bill and Jean have three children, Ann (Kevin Corkery) of Pacifica, CA, Leigh (Tom Israel) of Washington, D.C. and Scott (partner, Andrea Fornalik) of Rochester, NY. As a family, they enjoyed hiking, camping and skiing. They summered in Vermont with Bill's parents, and in Shelter Island, New York where Jean's parents retired.
Later in life, Bill and Jean became avid birdwatchers, and traveled extensively with the Rochester Birding Association and other ornithological groups. During the spring migration, Bill and Jean would plan trips to visit their children or travel to a new birding spots. They'd be up early with their binoculars, looking for "lifers" (birds they'd never seen before) and keeping their checklist.
In retirement, Bill and Jean purchased a second home in the Champlain Islands of Vermont, just north of Burlington, where they spent summers and holidays close to Bill's extended family and relaxing on the shores of Lake Champlain with views of the Adirondacks and his beloved Green Mountains. They also traveled, with trips to the Gaspe Peninsula, Ireland, Costa Rica and Russia, among others.
Jean Ritchie Dingerson died of cancer in 2002, after nearly 50 years of marriage. Bill continued to live between Rochester and Vermont, visiting often with his children, and enjoying his grandchildren, Kelsey and Teagan Corkery (now in Bend, Oregon), Emma Israel (Cambridge, MA) and Abbie Israel (Essex Junction, VT).
In his final years, Bill's son, Scott, was his primary caregiver, keeping him healthy and safe despite advancing dementia. Bill is survived by his partner of 15 years, Bonnie McLean, of Rochester, NY whose family welcomed him in to their lives, as the Dingerson family welcomed Bonnie.
Donations in his name may be made to Humane Society at Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY, 14450 or 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY, 14620 Special thanks go to his long-time home health aides, and to the physicians, nurses and aides at Highland Hospital in Rochester, where Bill was so well cared for in his final weeks.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington, VT. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in Vermont this summer. To share a memory of Bill or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019