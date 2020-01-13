|
William Blood
William Artell Blood age 68 died December 4, 2019 suddenly and unexpectedly at the Lenny Burke Farm in Wallingford, Vermont despite the valiant efforts of his loving care giver Lisa Charbonneau.
William, most called him Bill, was born November 18, 1951 in Glen Ridge, NJ to Ernest Benjamin Blood and Virginia Euclid Pierce Blood. Bill took to swimming and fancy diving at an early age, coached by his father who tried out for the Olympic diving team. Bill's family first moved from NJ to Great Barrington, Massachusetts in 1958 where his mother introduced him to English horse riding. The family then moved to Burlington,Vermont in 1965 where he added skiing to his list of favorite sports. Bill's athletic endeavors continued till he was hurt in a car accident when he was 19 years old, a year after he graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1970.
In 1979 Bill met Margaret Murray in Burlington. There was an immediate and deep attraction and they were partners in life and business for twelve years, starting and running Bilmar Team Cleaners together. Margaret remembers Bill as a genuine caring man who was loved by many.
As Bill now needed more care resulting from the car accident he moved to the Allen House in Winooski in 2014 and then to the Lenny Burke Farm later that year. Lisa Charbonneau, his primary care giver at the Farm said Bill had a strong sense of faith, was very kind to others, had a great sense of humor and everyone enjoyed his quick wit. At the Farm he further developed his life long talent for drawing funny sketches of people and things. He also loved music, classic rock specifically, and was a member of the weekly music group at Lenny Burke. At the Farm Bill looked forward to visits from his niece Dawn Hudson. He loved her dearly because of her many caring calls, cards, and day trips together into the surrounding communities.
Bill is survived by his brother Ernest Blood Jr of Colchester, his sister Susan Luhrs of Williston, and his beloved niece Dawn Hudson of South Burlington. His mother, father, and sisters Jo-Anne and Nancy predeceased him.
His ashes will be spread in the spring time with his beloved mother's on the beach south of Leddy Park in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020