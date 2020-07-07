William C. Wisell
Bristol - William C. Wisell passed away peacefully Wednesday July 1, 2020 at his home in Bristol surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Bristol VT January 15, 1939, son of the late Emery E. Wisell (1901-1955) and Sarah I. (Halnon) Wisell (1911-1996).
Bill was an active and beloved member of the Bristol community all his life. After serving in the Army in Panama from 1957-1960, he returned to the place he called home. While spending the rest of his 81 years there he was a member of the School Board, Select Board, Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. Bill was also a Town Lister, Little League Coach, Lay Minister for the Catholic Church and along with his wife Liz, marriage counselor. He worked at National Bank of Middlebury for 20 years, the majority of that time spent as a loan officer. Upon retirement from the bank Bill got his real estate appraiser license and eventually owned his own appraisal business. He also served in the Vermont State House from 1990-2000. While there, he helped pass two measures that he felt strongly about, the seat belt law and his proudest accomplishment, the civil union law. Bill was never one to back down from his convictions and do what he felt in his heart was right.
He enjoyed his morning coffee with the Old Pharts at Cubbers and his time as a member of the Old Bones Band. Bill was a dedicated supporter of Mt. Abraham Eagles sports teams even after his children had graduated high school.
Bill would tell anyone who asked, his greatest joy was his family. He was blessed to have been married for 58 years to the love of his life, "Lizzy". He never made a decision or life choice without including her. They were true partners in every sense. He took every opportunity he had to spend time with his four children, their partners and their families. His 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren could always count on a little good natured teasing from "Papa" and his sense of humor is already showing in all of them.
Bill is predeceased by his parents Emery and Sarah Wisell; as well as his brothers Emery, and Don and sister Patricia Lathrop.
Bill is survived by his loving wife and constant companion, Elizabeth M (Lord) Wisell of Bristol; his children; daughter Karen Sinnock and partner Charles Clark, Jr. of East Middlebury; sons John and his wife Michaela Wisell of Bristol, Matthew Wisell of Bristol, and David and wife Cheryl Wisell of Montgomery. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Megan and her husband Alan, Kelsie and her husband Justin, Roberta and her partner Eddie, Kayla, Sarah, Daniel, Silas, Tinsae, Norah and Judah. He also leaves his cherished great grandchildren; Anna, Olivia and Oliver.
In honor of Bill's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Center Road Cemetery in Corinth, VT.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
, Addison County Home Health and Hospice, Bristol town little league, Mt Abe Schools Boosters Club, or non profit charity of your choice
.