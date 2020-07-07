1/1
William C. Wisell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Wisell

Bristol - William C. Wisell passed away peacefully Wednesday July 1, 2020 at his home in Bristol surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Bristol VT January 15, 1939, son of the late Emery E. Wisell (1901-1955) and Sarah I. (Halnon) Wisell (1911-1996).

Bill was an active and beloved member of the Bristol community all his life. After serving in the Army in Panama from 1957-1960, he returned to the place he called home. While spending the rest of his 81 years there he was a member of the School Board, Select Board, Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. Bill was also a Town Lister, Little League Coach, Lay Minister for the Catholic Church and along with his wife Liz, marriage counselor. He worked at National Bank of Middlebury for 20 years, the majority of that time spent as a loan officer. Upon retirement from the bank Bill got his real estate appraiser license and eventually owned his own appraisal business. He also served in the Vermont State House from 1990-2000. While there, he helped pass two measures that he felt strongly about, the seat belt law and his proudest accomplishment, the civil union law. Bill was never one to back down from his convictions and do what he felt in his heart was right.

He enjoyed his morning coffee with the Old Pharts at Cubbers and his time as a member of the Old Bones Band. Bill was a dedicated supporter of Mt. Abraham Eagles sports teams even after his children had graduated high school.

Bill would tell anyone who asked, his greatest joy was his family. He was blessed to have been married for 58 years to the love of his life, "Lizzy". He never made a decision or life choice without including her. They were true partners in every sense. He took every opportunity he had to spend time with his four children, their partners and their families. His 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren could always count on a little good natured teasing from "Papa" and his sense of humor is already showing in all of them.

Bill is predeceased by his parents Emery and Sarah Wisell; as well as his brothers Emery, and Don and sister Patricia Lathrop.

Bill is survived by his loving wife and constant companion, Elizabeth M (Lord) Wisell of Bristol; his children; daughter Karen Sinnock and partner Charles Clark, Jr. of East Middlebury; sons John and his wife Michaela Wisell of Bristol, Matthew Wisell of Bristol, and David and wife Cheryl Wisell of Montgomery. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Megan and her husband Alan, Kelsie and her husband Justin, Roberta and her partner Eddie, Kayla, Sarah, Daniel, Silas, Tinsae, Norah and Judah. He also leaves his cherished great grandchildren; Anna, Olivia and Oliver.

In honor of Bill's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Center Road Cemetery in Corinth, VT.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, Addison County Home Health and Hospice, Bristol town little league, Mt Abe Schools Boosters Club, or non profit charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
(802) 453-2301
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved