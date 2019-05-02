|
|
William D. Gill
Burlington - William D. Gill, 67 passed away peacefully after a long illness at home in Burlington on April 26, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1952, to William and Constance (Pease) Gill. He graduated from Burlington High School and the University of Vermont. He retired from the University of Vermont after working there for over 35 years.
Bill especially enjoyed spending time with his brother David on their land in Lowell, Vermont. He was a kind person who was a great source of help and comfort to both of his parents.
He is survived by his mother Constance, his brother David, and sisters Ellen and Esther (Michael) Stark, and his nephews Michael, Daniel, and Christopher Stark. He was predeceased by his father William. The family will have a private service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019