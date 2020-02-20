Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
William Edward Loney


1939 - 2020
William Edward Loney Obituary
William Edward Loney

Burlington - William Edward Loney, 80, of Burlington passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 5, 1939 in Henderson, Kentucky the son of Claude and Sarah Loney. He made his home in Vermont after meeting the love of his life, Wanda.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years Wanda (Gokey); his daughter Robin (Dick) Ploof, and his son, Jay Loney; his sister-in-law Marilyn (Leo) Stacy; niece Kim (Mark) Cyr, their sons Christopher and Rhyan; his niece Stephanie (Dino) Pires, their children Shelby, Amanda, Jeremy, Savannah, Helena, and Emma. Bill is also survived by his adopted sons Jason (Kathy) Taylor, Jason Dodge, Mike Metallo, Dennis George, Russel Humphrey, Dan Camley, and Roland Morman. He also leaves behind his Marine Corps Family.

He served his country from 1956 - 1961. He continued defense work in his civilian career at General Electric, General Dynamics, and Martin Marietta. He was an active volunteer in many local political campaigns for over 20 years. He also served as the Police Commissioner of Burlington from 1982-1990. He was a member of Ethan Allen Lodge and Cairo Temple and Mount Sinai. Bill was a proud member of the Marine Corps League and worked tirelessly each year on Toys for Kids. He will be dearly missed by his family and the community he gave so much to.

"I'll see you in my dreams."

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Toys for Kids, PO Box 4092, Burlington, VT 05406-4092 or the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida, 33607.

Visiting hours will be Sunday February 23, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00pm at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. There will be no service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the spring at the Milton Cemetery. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
