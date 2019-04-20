|
|
William Elwell Saunders
Bristol - William Elwell Saunders of Bristol, Vermont, age 94, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at The Arbors at Shelburne in Shelburne, VT. He was born on July 16, 1924 in Ipswich, Massachusetts to William Edward Saunders and Alice Elizabeth Elwell. He married Beryl June Wiley in 1948. They soon moved to Vermont and purchased a farm in New Haven, where they lived for many years. They later resided in Bristol.
He is survived by seven children; Lee, William Dean (Gertrude), Alan (Diane), Thomas (Sibylle), Hal, Todd (Barbara) Saunders and Cheryl (Daniel) Heath; twelve grandchildren; Mary Ann Wood, Danielle Dygert, Stacy Sherman, Adam Heath, Miranda Rickert, Amanda, William Michael, Jason, Ross, Liz, Molly and Sophie Saunders. and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife and grandson, Hal Saunders Jr.
In addition to his farm in New Haven, he was employed for nearly 43 years by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture as a dairy inspector, inspecting farms in Vermont and surrounding states, until his retirement in 1991. In that position, he was well acquainted with farmers and dairymen throughout Vermont and across New England. He enjoyed the outdoors was happiest when he was working hard. He still assisted on his children's farms well into his 90s. Bill will be remembered for his love of conversation and enthusiasm in meeting new people.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at The Arbors for the care and kindness shown to Bill in the past months.
The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to The .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019