William F. Cavanaugh
William "Bill" Cavanaugh passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, after a long illness that took his life but never dampened his spirit.
Bill was born in Brookline, MA, on October 28, 1943 to Anne Macuga and Frank Cavanaugh. He was a star football player who was recruited to play for the US Naval Academy. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Bill moved to Williston, Vermont where he enjoyed a long career with the Rossignol Ski Company. He was always excited to ride his motorcycle to work, taking the shortcut on the trails that connected his neighborhood with Rossignol Park. Never one to sit still for long, Bill became a real estate broker, founding a major real estate agency, sitting on various local town boards, and serving as a ski ambassador at Stowe Mountain Resort. Known for his wry and acerbic wit, Bill enjoyed cooking gourmet Chinese food (his Peking Duck was legendary), skiing with friends and family, boating on Lake Champlain, and tending to his garden at his beloved Williston home.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his daughter Lee Cavanaugh and her partner J.J. Tyzbir, two granddaughters Ava and Ella, his wife Christine and his brother Frank, who will forever love and miss him. Predeceased by his first wife Marjorie Gelbert Cavanaugh and his brother Kevin.
For his exceptional care during his illness, Bill's family wishes to thank UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice and the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill's memory to those providers at <https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation>
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020