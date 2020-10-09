William G. Russell
Waterbury Center, VT/St. Cloud, FL - William G. Russell Waterbury Center/ St. Cloud Fla. 83, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. Born at his family home (The Rock Bridge Cabins) in Moretown he was the son of the late John M. and Eunice (Lyman) Russell. On July 13, 1963 he married the former L. Chila Brown in Waterbury Vt.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of Waterbury High School, he borrowed one hundred dollars from a local bank to attend Champlain College, it didn't work out for him, he only lasted one day. He served his country for four years as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a bookkeeper and later moved into heavy equipment sales for Reynolds and Son in Barre, he became involved in a variety of business interests, in 1971 he was the co-founder of the Palisades Corp. of Moretown, and gave birth to his passion in 1974 of the W G Russell Supply Corp. Starting in Waterbury out of the local railway station, then moving to South Burlington, where he maintained a semi-retirement position as CEO until his death. While in Florida he was a mentor in a Land Development Corp. Bill was a member of the York Rite bodies, Winooski Lodge #49 F&M of Waterbury, Mt. Sinai Temple #3, of Montpelier, and W. Elks Club #924 of Montpelier for over 44 years. He also was a lifetime member of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Waterbury.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Chila Russell of Waterbury Center; one brother John Russell, of Finley Lake, New York; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Bill was predeceased by one sister Blanche Shephard in 2002, and one brother Richard L. Russell in 2015.
Memorial services will be held at the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center Vermont, on Saturday Oct. L7, at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow. Memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Wesley United Methodist Church, PO Box 742 Waterbury, VT. 05676, or the Shriners Hospitals
for crippled children, Springfield Mass., C/O of Mount Sinai Temple #3 PO Box 742 Montpelier, W. 05602. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com
.